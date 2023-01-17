Foetus found in Noida drain, cops launch probe

noida: A foetus was found abandoned in a drain in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Tuesday, prompting the local police to lodge an FIR and launch an investigation into the matter, officials said.



The foetus, believed to be around five to six months old, was spotted by sanitation workers at Harola village under Phase 1 police station limits, a senior officer said.

“The supervisor of the sanitation workers informed the local police station after which the foetus was taken into custody and sent for post mortem,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

The additional DCP said an FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code section 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) against unidentified accused.

Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.