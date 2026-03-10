Focus on policy outcomes, not politics: Speaker

NEW DELHI: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday urged young leaders to prioritise policy outcomes over political debate, saying the real measure of governance lies in whether laws and decisions improve the daily lives of citizens. Addressing students at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) during the 14th edition of “Minductor,” he called on the youth to combine intellectual honesty with a sense of public responsibility to help build a developed India.



Gupta, an alumnus of SRCC, returned to his alma mater as the chief guest for the event organised by the Human Resource Development Cell. Speaking to a packed gathering of students, faculty members and aspiring policymakers, he reflected on his formative years at the institution while sharing his views on leadership, governance and the role of young minds in shaping the nation’s future. Highlighting the role of democratic institutions, the Speaker said, “The real test of governance lies beyond debate; it lies in whether our policies actually address the concerns of ordinary citizens and improve their daily lives.” He noted that while disagreements and debate are inherent to democracy, their value ultimately depends on the effectiveness of the policies they produce.

Emphasising the role of legislatures, Gupta said assemblies and parliaments exist to examine public issues with seriousness so that meaningful and lasting solutions can be created for the common citizen.

Linking academic excellence with national progress, he remarked, “A Viksit Bharat is defined by institutions that function with integrity and laws that protect the dignity of every citizen.” He added that development should not be measured only through economic growth, but also through strong institutions, inclusive opportunities and a culture of constructive dialogue.

Addressing students directly, Gupta encouraged them to see their professional ambitions through the lens of public service. “Your ideas must be guided by intellectual honesty and a commitment to the larger good,” he said, reminding them that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 depends heavily on the contributions of young economists, administrators and entrepreneurs.

Concluding his address, Gupta said that when ideas are guided by public interest and integrity, governance becomes purposeful and the goal of a developed India moves steadily closer to reality.