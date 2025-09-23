‘Focus on Pb’: Gupta hits back at Kejriwal over EVM remarks

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday hit back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of twisting her comments on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and spending too much time watching her videos.

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony for a new multi-level electric bus depot, Gupta said Kejriwal should focus his energy on Punjab, where floods have devastated several districts, instead of targeting her speeches on social media.

“I want to tell Kejriwal Sir, please stop watching my interviews and reels all day. It seems your full-time job is tracking what I say. If you want to focus, focus on the people of Punjab. They are victims of a disaster, but you are never seen with them,” Gupta remarked.

Her comments came a day after Kejriwal posted a 14-second video clip of her interview with NDTV. In the short excerpt, Gupta is heard saying, “As long as Congress was manipulating EVMs for 70 years, it was fine, but now that we’ve done it, they are feeling bad.” Kejriwal shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), asking, “What is the CM of Delhi saying?”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, accused Kejriwal of sharing a doctored video. Its Delhi unit circulated the full recording, where Gupta expanded on her remarks. In the unedited version, she argued that the Congress had a long history of raising questions on elections when out of power. “When they win, it’s called the people’s mandate, but when we win, suddenly the EVMs are hacked. Where is this formula written? Rahul Gandhi misleads the public again and again. After ruling the country for decades, he has stooped so low to claim such things,” Gupta said.

The exchange has added another layer to the long-running political sparring between the BJP and AAP in the capital. While Kejriwal continues to challenge the credibility of Gupta’s statements, the BJP insists that AAP is deliberately misrepresenting her words to deflect attention from governance issues in Punjab.