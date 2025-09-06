Floods shatter farmers, crops ruined

New Delhi: The recent flooding in Delhi has left farmers and residents grappling with severe losses, as the Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark. Several low-lying areas have been submerged, forcing people to seek shelter in relief camps while their homes and crops remain underwater.

For farmers, the floods have caused total devastation. Manoj, a farmer from Wazirabad expressed concerns about his future crops. “Even if the waters recede soon, the soil is ruined. I don’t know if I will be able to plant anything this season. The government help will take time, but my family needs immediate support,” he said.

Surendar, who cultivates wheat and vegetables on leased land in Wazirabad, revealed the financial blow the disaster has dealt him. “I had invested heavily in my crops this season, but the rising waters have destroyed everything. I’m left with no source of income, and the money I borrowed to sow the fields is now impossible to repay,” he explained.

Iqbal Khan, a resident of Yamuna Khadar, said, “My house is still submerged, and nearly all my belongings are gone. I had borrowed money last year for repairs, and

now it’s all lost again. I feel completely helpless.”

Shivani, described the hardships faced by families in relief shelters. “We have very little food, and mostly rice is being provided. For those who are unwell, relying solely on rice is very difficult,” she said.

A stroll through the Mayur Vihar Phase I relief camp painted a grim picture of the flood’s aftermath. Displaced families have placed their remaining belongings, mattresses, utensils, and wooden cots along the streets. Children tried to play amid the chaos while elders sat in groups, discussing the scale of the loss and uncertainty that lies ahead.

The Yamuna River’s water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge slightly receded to 207.31 metres at 8 a.m. on Friday, down from 207.48 metres the previous day, which was the season’s highest. However, the river remains above the danger threshold of 205.33 metres, continuing to flood areas such as ISBT Kashmere Gate, Delhi Secretariat, Civil Lines, Monastery Market, and Kalindi Kunj.

The flooding has led to significant disruptions in daily life, including the temporary closure of Delhi’s oldest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat. Roads around Vasudev Ghat, Swami Narayan Temple, and other low-lying areas remain submerged, causing heavy traffic congestion. The Delhi Traffic Police issued travel advisories urging motorists to avoid affected routes.

Authorities are responding with rescue and relief efforts. Pumps have been installed to drain floodwaters, residents in vulnerable areas have been relocated to camps, and NDRF teams are actively engaged in rescue operations in Madnapur Khadar, Kalindi Kunj, and other severely impacted localities. Jahangirpuri also experienced extensive waterlogging due to rising river levels combined with ongoing rainfall.

Despite a slight drop in the water level, officials warned that the situation remains precarious, and efforts to bring

the floodwaters under control are ongoing.