Flooded, Fractured: Camps, schools, roads, flyover hit

New Delhi: Delhi faced a severe monsoon crisis on Thursday as the Yamuna River surged past the danger mark, flooding relief camps, residential areas, commercial hubs, and major roads. Water entered relief camps in low-lying areas, including Mayur Vihar Phase I, forcing evacuees to struggle in partially submerged tents.

The floods caused disrupted schools as students lost books, notebooks, and uniforms. Adding to the disruption, a portion of the NH 44 flyover near Alipur police station caved in due to incessant rainfall, highlighting the multiple challenges confronting the city.

People also faced massive traffic jams, rendered Yamuna Bank Metro Station inaccessible, submerged markets like Monastery Market and Yamuna Bazar.

Relief camps in Mayur Vihar Phase I and surrounding areas saw floodwaters entering tents, making life extremely difficult for evacuees. Officials said 8,018 people had been shifted to temporary tents, while 2,030 were moved to 13 permanent shelters. Shaheen, a six-month pregnant woman living in the camp, described the struggle, “With very few toilets, we wake up before sunrise to relieve ourselves in the dark. The path is uneven, and I fear falling, but we have no choice. After the first trip, we try to hold ourselves until morning.”

Students faced major setbacks as the floodwater ruined books and uniforms. Class 11 student Anuradha from Yamuna Khadar said, “I lost most of my books and notes. I borrow from classmates and study late at night, but catching up is very hard. Exams are just around the corner.” Class 10 student Manvi added, “Until I get new books and uniforms, I don’t think I can attend classes.” Parents also voiced concern. Daily-wager Rakesh Kumar said, “Education is the only way forward for my daughter. I can buy food, but I can’t replace all her lost books and uniforms.”

Markets and commercial areas suffered extensively. Monastery Market and Yamuna Bazar were submerged, forcing shopkeepers to move stock early. One vendor said, “Many people in the colonies behind the market are trapped. We faced floods in 2023, and this is just as bad.”

Traffic congestion added to the chaos. Major stretches, including Kashmere Gate, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and Kalindi Kunj, were waterlogged, causing long jams. Commuters reported delays even for short distances. Yamuna Bank Metro Station became inaccessible due to flooded approach roads, prompting NDRF teams to assist stranded passengers. A senior traffic officer said, “Avoid flooded roads and use the Metro wherever possible. Diversions have been set up, but congestion will continue.”

The incessant rains also caused structural damage, with a portion of the NH 44 flyover near Alipur police station collapsing. Families improvised by drying clothes over stoves, salvaging study materials, and adjusting to life amidst waterlogged streets. Authorities continue to monitor the Yamuna’s level closely, urging residents to follow official advisories and avoid low-lying areas.