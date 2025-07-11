Flooded Capital, silent authorities: AAP targets BJP for desilting failure

NEW DELHI: AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Thursday, criticised Delhi CM Rekha Gupta over her claim that this monsoon there was “no waterlogging” by posting visuals of waterlogged streets on social media. In a post on X, he shared a video from Patel Nagar showing an ambulance trapped in a waterlogged pothole, with residents pushing it out.

He also slammed Minister Parvesh Verma for boasting earlier that he had prepared 400 suspension letters in case of lapses. “Now that the city is submerged, how many officers has he actually suspended?” Saurabh Bharadwaj asked. He added that the Lieutenant Governor, a BJP-appointee, who has the authority to suspend corrupt bureaucrats, had not taken any action yet and therefore was in collusion with them.

He pointed out that massive contracts worth crores were awarded under the pretext of desilting drains. “When I was minister, I raised complaints that desilting was only happening on paper. I demanded a third-party audit. The audit never happened. Today, crores have been wasted in the name of desilting. Will there be an investigation? Will those responsible be suspended?”