Flight ops start at Delhi airport’s refurbished T2

New Delhi: Operations started at the Delhi airport’s refurbished Terminal 2 on Sunday, with IndiGo and Air India operating domestic flights. With the resumption of operations at T2, which was shut for renovation works in April, all three terminals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport are now operational and the total annual passenger handling capacity is over 100 million. Together, Air India and IndiGo will operate around 120 daily domestic flights from the upgraded T2. Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X on Sunday, said, “Future Ready, Feature packed, Terminal 2 Back in action”.