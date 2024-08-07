Flats at Golf View Condos in Dwarka 19B: DDA starts issuing possession letters to allottees

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started issuing possession letters to the allottees, who have made full payment regarding the flats at Golf View Condos in Dwarka 19B, a statement said on Tuesday.

To ensure that high standard of flats are maintained, the DDA vice chairman is personally monitoring the project and has instructed the engineering department to leave no stone unturned in timely delivery of quality flats to the allottees, it said.

The DDA has deployed additional engineers and labour for the project and officers of the rank of assistant engineers have been deputed for each tower to ensure quality is maintained and workmanship is up to the mark, the statement said.

The allottees have been requested to visit their respective flats once possession letter is issued to them, it said.

“After issuance of possession letter, the flat will be jointly inspected by the engineering staff with the allottee and if any shortcomings are observed, the same shall immediately be rectified to satisfaction before the flats are physically handed over,” the statement said. In the instance of towers I, J, K and L, since completion would take a little longer,

the DDA on its own has extended the time-line for payment of final instalment by a month, it said. The DDA has always strived to achieve excellence keeping in view the customer satisfaction as one of its primary objectives and will continue to provide the best services in all areas of

urban development, the statement added.