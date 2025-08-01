Flat registration drive begins at VVIP Homes

Greater Noida: After a long wait, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has put up camp for registry of flats at VVIP Homes (Solitaire Infrahomes) in Greater Noida West, bringing much-needed relief and happiness to hundreds of buyers. On Wednesday, the first day of the registration camp, 76 flats were registered, and documents were handed over to the owners, said officials.

“To make the process easier for residents, a special camp is being organized within the society premises. The camp is a joint effort by the Greater Noida Authority, Stamp Department, and the builder,” said GNIDA’s ACEO Srilakshmi VS.

According to officials, the registration camp has been set up for 286 flats. The VVIP Homes society has around 1300 flats, some of which had been registered earlier. The initiative is part of a broader plan by the Greater Noida Authority to hold registration camps in various housing societies for the convenience of flat buyers.

This step was taken following the instructions of Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar, who directed the builder department to coordinate with the Stamp Department and organise such camps.

ACEO Srilakshmi VS appreciated the patience shown by the flat buyers and expressed happiness that they are finally getting ownership rights after a long delay. “We believe that the move will not only ease registry process but will also generate revenue to government,” the ACEO said.

Homebuyers expressed relief and gratitude to Greater Noida Authority for resolving the decade-long registry delay. “Getting the documents feels emotional,” said buyer Ajit Gupta.

A senior official said registrations require the presence of the buyer, builder’s representative, and authority clerk for document signing and biometrics. The drive will continue until all pending flats are registered.