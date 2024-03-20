Flat buyers finally obtain ownership rights after 2 decades

GREATER NOIDA: Over 1,600 flats buyers from two residential societies across Greater Noida are expressing gratitude to the Greater Noida Authority as they finally attain ownership rights over their homes after nearly two decades of waiting.



This joyous development follows the initiation of flat registry camps by the Greater Noida Authority within the Senior Citizen society in sector P-3 and Migsun Ultimo in sector Omicron of Greater Noida.

As per officials, the flat registry process is being expedited by establishing camps within the societies, ensuring residents face minimal inconvenience. Approximately, 20 flat registrations are being completed each day, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

Soumya Srivastava, OSD and ACEO of Greater Noida Authority, affirms that these camps have been organised to grant ownership rights to flat buyers in both societies. “The process of registration is underway and will proceed continuously. Residents

of both societies will no longer have to wait,” said Srivastava.

Officials informed that 845 buyers from the Senior Citizen Society, who had purchased flats 25 years ago but were unable to secure ownership rights due to lack of registration, will be benefitted. Approximately 800 flat buyers from the Migsun Ultimo Society in Sector Omicron also find themselves in a similar situation.

“I purchased the flat around 21 years ago while I was still in service. Until now, the registration process had been stalled, and we had lost all hopes. However, thanks to the efforts of government and authorities, the opportunity has finally arisen, and my flat is currently undergoing registration. This is a big day for me,” expressed Rajendra Prasad Sinha (65), a resident of the Senior Citizen Society, extending his heartfelt gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, IDC Manoj Kumar Singh, Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar, and representatives of the Senior Citizen Society.

“The first registry for this society has been completed in my name. I am very happy. Although I have been residing in the flat for two years, the absence of a registry made it feel like it wasn’t truly ours. However, following the registration, we feel as if we have just bought it today,” said Monica Rai, resident of Migsun Ultimo Society. Meanwhile, the Greater Noida Authority is set to carry out nearly 10,000 registries for various residential projects in the coming months.