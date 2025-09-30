Five-yr-old dies after iron rod falls from under-construction building

new delhi: A five-year-old girl died after an iron rod fell on her head from an under-construction building in Delhi’s Jagatpuri Extension, police said on Monday.

The building owner, identified as Nathu Singh (68), a resident of Jagatpuri Extension, along with three labourers employed at the construction site, have been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

The incident occurred at around 11 am on Sunday when the girl was walking through the area while returning from a Durga temple, and an iron rod fell on the girl, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

“She sustained severe injuries to her head and right eye after the iron rod, part of a terrace platform intended to hold a water tank, dislodged from a four-story building under construction. She was rushed to GTB Hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for treatment,” he added.

Despite medical efforts, the child succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Following the incident, police registered a case under sections 290 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings, etc) and 125(a) (endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the statement of the child’s father.

After the girl’s death, who is the only child of her parents, section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS has now been added to the case.

The iron rod involved in the incident has been seized, and construction work at the site has been stopped pending further investigation.

A senior police officer said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the platform on which the water tank was to be kept had been improperly secured, leading to the fatal accident.