Five-year-old girl killed, two hurt as speeding BMW hits scooter in Noida

Noida: A tragic accident in Noida’s Sector 30 claimed the life of a five-year-old girl and left two others seriously injured after a speeding BMW crashed into a Honda Activa scooter near Child PGI Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 12:20 am when Gul Mohammad, a resident of Sector 45, was returning from the hospital on a scooter with his relative Raja and young Ayat, who had been feeling unwell. After consulting a doctor, the trio was heading home when a Haryana-registered BMW, allegedly driven by a 22-year-old student, struck their vehicle from behind near Gate Number 3 of the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Praveen Singh said Ayat died on the spot due to the impact, while Gul Mohammad and Raja suffered serious injuries. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

According to police, the BMW fled the scene after the crash. However, using the vehicle’s registration details, authorities quickly tracked down the car and arrested two individuals Yash Sharma of Sector 37 and Abhishek Rawat of Sector 70. Investigations confirmed that Yash Sharma was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)India’s newly implemented criminal code.

The charges include Section 281 (rash driving), Section 125 (act endangering life), and Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence).

“The driver’s reckless behavior cost a child her life. We are ensuring strict action under the law,” ACP Singh said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who pointed to the increasing menace of reckless driving and lack of enforcement, especially near sensitive areas like hospitals. CCTV footage from the area is also being reviewed to determine the exact sequence of events and confirm whether any additional people were involved.

As police continue to probe the case, the victim’s family is left grieving a senseless loss. “We had just stepped out after seeking medical help, and in a second, everything changed,” a relative said.