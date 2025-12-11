Five-year-old girl dies after being hit by speeding car in Noida

Noida: A five-year-old girl, who was hit by a speeding car in Noida’s Sector 44, succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital, police said on Thursday.

Officials said an FIR has been registered at Sector 39 police station on the complaint of the child’s mother, while the car driver is absconding.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday when the girl was playing outside her house in Sector 44 and was struck by a car.

“She was first taken to the district hospital in Noida and later referred to a hospital in Delhi,” an official said.

Police said the child succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night.

“An FIR has been lodged by her mother against the driver. A search is underway to arrest him,” a police official added.

The mother, Rukhsar, told police that the car was being driven at high speed, causing severe injuries to her daughter.

“We first admitted her to the district hospital and then she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she died during treatment. She had suffered head injuries, among others,” she said.

She also told police that the driver fled after hitting the child.