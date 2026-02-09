Five-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck

NEW DELHI: A five-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a truck in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area on Sunday, police said.

The incident came to light after information was received at the Shalimar Bagh police station regarding a road accident in front of the Lohia Camp in Haiderpur, according to police.

“Acting on the information, police personnel rushed to the spot where a truck was found stationary, and a child was lying injured beneath it,” a senior police officer said. The child was taken to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said an eyewitness blamed rash driving; the truck driver was traced and apprehended, the vehicle seized, and a case registered.