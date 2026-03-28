Five-tier security, 5,000 personnel for Noida Int’l Airport inauguration

Noida: A comprehensive five-tier security arrangement has been put in place and around 5,000 personnel deployed for the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, with authorities also enforcing traffic restrictions and diversions across Noida and Greater Noida to ensure smooth movement during the high-profile event.

According to officials, the venue and surrounding areas have been secured under a multi-layered security architecture in coordination with the Special Protection Group (SPG). Extensive checks, including anti-sabotage sweeps, bomb disposal squad inspections and anti-mine operations, have been carried out in advance.

Strict access control measures will be enforced at all entry points, with mandatory frisking, baggage screening and identity verification. Invitations issued for the event specify that wearing black clothing and live streaming of the programme are prohibited.

Security deployment includes personnel from multiple agencies such as PAC, RAF, ATS and CISF, supported by Quick Reaction Teams stationed at strategic locations. Door Frame Metal Detectors have been installed at various points, along with separate enclosures for women attendees.

The area has been declared a red zone with a complete ban on drone operations, and anti-drone teams have been deployed. Authorities are also monitoring social media platforms to track misinformation and potential threats. A central control room has been set up for CCTV surveillance, while help desks will assist attendees at designated points.

Emergency preparedness has been strengthened through coordination with NDRF and SDRF teams. Fire tenders are on standby, evacuation routes have been marked, and mock drills conducted. Medical support will include ambulances, dedicated corridors for emergency movement and

on-site medical desks.

Given the proximity to the Yamuna River, riverine patrolling arrangements have also been made. Additionally, background verification of vendors, staff and volunteers has been completed, and an integrated command and control system is in place for real-time coordination. In parallel, traffic restrictions will be enforced across key routes, particularly along the Yamuna Expressway and roads connecting Noida and Greater Noida to Jewar. Vehicular movement on certain stretches of the expressway will be regulated intermittently during VIP movement.

Heavy vehicles, including trucks and commercial carriers, will be barred from designated stretches during specific hours and diverted via alternative routes identified by the administration. Light motor vehicles may also be rerouted depending on congestion and security requirements.

Authorities have arranged parking for nearly 20,000 vehicles across 15 designated sites, and traffic personnel will be deployed at major intersections to manage flow and

assist commuters.

Officials have advised residents to avoid non-essential travel towards Jewar and adjoining areas during peak hours, warning of heavy congestion, especially during the event window. Commuters travelling between Noida and Agra have been advised to allow extra time and check real-time traffic updates. Authorities have also planned phased crowd dispersal and traffic clearance measures to ensure smooth movement and an incident-free airport inauguration event. with agency inputs