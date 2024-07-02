Five SOL students accused of vandalism at DU college

NEW DELHI: A police complaint has been filed against five students of the School of Open Learning (SOL) for damaging the property at Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in an act of “revenge” after one of them was caught cheating during an examination last week.



A first year SOL student of BA Pass programme was allegedly caught cheating with his mobile phone at his examination centre at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College during the English paper on June 26.

The college booked him for using “unfair means” in the examination and sent the case to the University of Delhi along with his mobile phone as per the university guidelines.

The college suffered a loss of Rs 2.5 lakh due to the damage caused to its property, officials said.

The students indulged in an act of “trespassing, threatening and vandalism of the college property in order to take revenge for being booked under unfair means case”, Arun Kumar Attree, the college principal, wrote in a letter to SOL Director Payal Mago requesting her to take strict disciplinary action.

Apprising the SOL director about the incident, the principal further wrote, “On the aforementioned date, five students of School of Open Learning during examination entered C-3 Classroom, C-Block, ground floor without permission and caused significant damage to our interactive panel in the said classroom. They also threatened the two carpenters working in the room (C-3) for dire consequences by picking a sharp tool, if they inform anyone. This act of vandalism has not only disrupted our educational activities but has also resulted in considerable financial loss and fear among the staff members.”

A complaint was filed by the carpenters with the college administration. The college has also lodged a formal complaint in this regard in the Malviya Nagar Police Station for taking action under

relevant laws. with agency inputs