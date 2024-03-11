Five sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

New Delhi: The Special Cell has thwarted a murder scheme orchestrated by five sharpshooters associated with the infamous Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. The arrests were made just in time, averting a potential threat to the life of a rival gang member, the Delhi Police informed on Sunday.



Under the leadership of Inspector Sandeep Dabas and supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt, the operation led to the apprehension of the accused persons involved in the nefarious plan. The arrested individuals, identified as Rahul aka Baba, Parveen aka Dada (31), Rohtash (31), Mohan (26), and Sachin (22), all hail from Haryana.

DCP Special Cell Manoj C stated that the proactive measures taken by the Special Cell coincide with increased vigilance following the temporary release of the gang leader for his wedding. The arrests were conducted after receiving specific intelligence indicating the presence of armed gang members near DDA Park, Sector 16, Dwarka. Acting swiftly, the Special Cell laid a trap and nabbed the suspects,

seizing highly advanced imported weapons such as Px-30 from China, P-beretta from Italy, and .32 pistols. According to the investigation, one of the accused, Rahul aka Baba, had been brutally attacked while in Rohtak Jail. In retaliation, he recruited new members and plotted to eliminate a rival gang member. Rahul aka Baba, with a history of multiple involvements in criminal activities, including cases of assault and possession of illegal arms, revealed his motive behind the planned murder. Parveen aka Dada and the other accomplices also had previous involvements in criminal activities, as detailed in their profiles provided by the police, Manoj C mentioned. The criminals are presently undergoing interrogation for their roles in other cases, and efforts are underway to apprehend their associates and sources of firearms. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, DCP Special Cell added.