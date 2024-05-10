Five robbers arrested, stolen cash recovered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested five robbers including the mastermind behind two high-profile robbery cases, the arrest culminated in the recovery of 1,30,00 cash.



The police were informed about the incident through the complaints registered at the Karol Bagh Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Abhishek alias Shekha (21), Naveen alias Alladin (24), Shukhavinder alias Tiger (24), Vijay (19), and ShriPal alias Bhola (21), all the accused were residents of Jind District, Haryana.

According to the Police, the police operation was initiated in response to two separate robbery incidents reported at Karol Bagh Police Station.

The first incident occurred on January 17, when a collection agent was robbed of a substantial sum of Rs 6,85,400.

The second incident followed on April 26, involving a similar modus operandi, where robbers snatched Rs 2.75 lakh from a mobile phone supplier’s employee.

Through extensive fieldwork, the investigative team gathered crucial CCTV footage and followed the suspects’ trail across multiple states.

The suspects were traced to Kaithal, Haryana, where they were found staying under assumed identities. A coordinated raid resulted in the arrests and the recovery of stolen goods and weaponry.

The operation was spearheaded by the team of the Delhi Police, under the supervision of ACP Suresh Chandra.

The team’s meticulous approach, which included manual and technical surveillance along with leveraging local intelligence, led to the swift identification and capture of the accused individuals.

The criminals were found to be previously involved in similar criminal activities, including a riot case in Punjab, which added to their notoriety.

Their detailed confessions are expected to aid further investigations and lead to more recoveries.

The arrests culminated in the recovery of a pistol, seven live cartridges, and Rs 1,30,000 in cash, providing a major breakthrough in ongoing criminal investigations.