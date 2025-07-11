Five of city’s most polluted areas recorded ‘good’ air quality index

New Delhi: In a remarkable turnaround for the capital’s environment, five of Delhi’s 13 identified pollution hotspots recorded ‘Good’ air quality on Thursday, a rare achievement in the month of July. Vivek Vihar logged an AQI of just 35, followed by Dwarka (40), Jahangirpuri (47), Punjabi Bagh (48), and Rohini (50). The citywide average stood at 59, marking the 15th straight day of ‘Satisfactory’ air quality.

Calling it “a historic milestone,” Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This is not just a statistic, it’s a defining moment for Delhi. Our most polluted areas are breathing clean again, thanks to focused action, tech-led enforcement and public participation.”

Sirsa credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership and the government’s prioritisation of environmental health. “Unlike previous regimes, we’ve made public health and pollution control a core

governance agenda,” he said.

The city’s progress coincided with Van Mahotsav 2025 celebrations at Shastri Park City Forest. Union MoS Harsh Malhotra and MLAs Jitender Mahajan and Sanjay Goel led a mass plantation drive. Thousands joined in support of PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. “Van Mahotsav is now a jan-andolan, and Delhi’s citizens are its biggest

strength,” said Sirsa.

Under its Environment Action Plan 2025, Delhi has implemented road sweeping, anti-smog guns, dust-control at construction sites, and 24x7 waste monitoring.

In just 24 hours, 27,059 MT of legacy waste was cleared from Bhalaswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur landfills. Additionally, over 11,000 MT of garbage and 2,280 MT of C-&D waste were lifted, and over 6,400 km of roads were cleaned.

“We are not just celebrating better AQI, we are redefining what’s possible for Delhi,” Sirsa added, calling it proof of “Viksit Delhi in action.”