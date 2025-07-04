Five nabbed for duping man of Rs 57 lakh in crypto deal

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested five men for allegedly duping a man of Rs 57 lakh in a fraudulent cryptocurrency deal involving Tether. The accused — Praveen Kumar (40), Nitin Sharma (33), Rakesh Kumar Dutta (46), all from Punjab, Ajay Chaudhary (32) from Noida, and Anmol (23) from Panipat — were arrested from a rented accommodation in Karol Bagh. Police recovered the entire cheated amount in cash, along with an SUV and two scooters.

The complainant told police he was lured into a deal by the group and handed over cash at an office in Karol Bagh. However, once the money was received, the accused fled without transferring the promised cryptocurrency. A case was registered, and a special team tracked the accused using CCTV footage.