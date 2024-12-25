Five minors apprehended for murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested five juveniles for the murder of 21-year-old Aman alias Gorilla in Jahangir Puri, following an old enmity. Aman was stabbed along with Pawan, who survived.

The attack, stemming from a family rivalry, led to Aman’s death. Eyewitness testimony and surveillance helped trace the suspects, who confessed during interrogation. A broken knife was recovered. The investigation, led by Inspector Satvinder Singh and ACP Praveen Kumar, continues to gather more evidence.