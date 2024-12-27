Five minors apprehended for garment shop robbery

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended five juveniles in connection with a robbery case. As per police officials, the accused planned the robbery while playing cricket, intending to sell the stolen items for quick money.

According to the police, on December 21, a distress call was received at the Bhalswa Dairy Police Station reporting a robbery at a garment shop in Mukundpur.

The complainant, Deepak alias Golu, stated that around 8:45 pm, 10-15 individuals entered his shop, some allegedly armed with pistols.

The suspects demanded clothes and fled with 15 jackets and pants worth Rs 20,000. No injuries were reported.

The case was entrusted to Sub-Inspector (SI) Surender for investigation. Deepak revealed that the suspects initially posed as customers, requesting to see and pack garments. Later, they threatened him, compelling him to hand over the items before escaping on foot.

Under the supervision of ACP Swaroop Nagar, a dedicated police team comprising SI Surender, HC Teenu, HC Bheem, HC Anup, and Constable Prateek was formed to investigate the case. The team analyzed footage from 40 CCTV cameras in the area but initially struggled to identify the masked suspects.

Acting on local intelligence, the team conducted raids at various locations. They eventually identified two suspects wearing distinct Nike uppers matching the stolen items.

The officers tracked the suspects to a rented house in Pinki Chaudhary Colony, Burari. A subsequent raid led to the apprehension of five juveniles and the recovery of the

stolen items.

The arrested individuals, aged between 16 and 17 years, were school dropouts and unemployed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the group, consisting of seven boys, planned the robbery while playing cricket at Mukundpur ground earlier that day. The plan was executed to obtain money by targeting the garment shop.

The police have added charges under Section 310 BNS, enhancing the gravity of the case. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two suspects. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the broader

implications of the case.