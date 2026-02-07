Five minors, 11 women rescued as police bust trafficking racket

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s vigilance unit has registered a case against former Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shankar Chaudhary over allegations of illegal detention, unauthorised raids, abuse of official position and procedural violations during a narcotics operation conducted in October and November 2023.



According to official records, the case originates from a complaint alleging that personnel of the Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Cell carried out raids at Mizoram House in Vasant Vihar and several other locations without obtaining proper authorisation or issuing written orders, and without adhering to mandatory legal procedures.

The complainant alleged that multiple individuals were detained for extended periods beyond legally permissible limits, personal belongings were seized, and official powers were misused during the course of the operation.

The FIR has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act, following the conclusion of an internal enquiry. The enquiry examined call detail records, CCTV footage, visitor registers, official movement logs and statements from police officers and other witnesses.

According to the enquiry findings, the operation was marked by procedural lapses, inadequate documentation and deviations from established standard operating procedures. Investigators noted that raids were conducted without written approval from competent authorities and that detention protocols were not followed.

The enquiry further observed that seizure memos and arrest records were either incomplete or prepared away from the sites of operation, raising concerns regarding transparency and accountability. Statements recorded during the enquiry indicated the involvement of personnel from multiple units, including the Anti-Narcotics Cell and local police stations.

CCTV footage from Mizoram House and nearby areas was analysed to establish timelines of police movement, while call detail records were scrutinised to corroborate coordination between officers during the period

under review. Although no contraband was linked to the operation, the enquiry found misuse of official authority, prompting registration of an FIR and transfer of the probe to an independent agency. Police said the FIR does not imply guilt and the officer will be allowed to present his defence.