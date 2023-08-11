Five members of interstate gang arrested

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested five members of an interstate gang hailing from Mewat.

The gang was involved in a series of nefarious activities, including ATM break-ins and armed robberies. The police operation resulted in the confiscation of firearms, tools, and vehicles used in the crimes, officials said on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hafeez (29), Rahil (28), and Ikram (33), residents of Haryana, along with Robin (24) and Mursaleen (27), who hails from Rajasthan.

The police managed to seize five pistols along with 10 live cartridges, an assortment of ATM-breaking tools, a gas cutter, and a bottle of spray paint.

Additionally, a truck used by the gang was confiscated during the operation. On intelligence, the Special Cell apprehended the gang members as they were attempting to escape after breaking into an ATM in Karnataka.

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, HGS Dhaliwal, provided insight into the operation, stating, “On the nights of August 6 and 7, we received information about a group attempting to break into an ICICI Bank ATM in Vijayapur, Karnataka, and subsequently heading towards the Mewat area through Delhi.”

On August 9, as the gang members were en route from Karnataka to Delhi’s Tughlakabad, they were intercepted near Sarvodaya School, Tughlakabad. The gang resisted arrest and brandished pistols, but the police team managed to overpower and disarm them, Dhaliwal confirmed.