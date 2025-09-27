Five killed, one injured after speeding Thar collides with divider on Delhi-Gurugram expressway

Gurugram: Five people were killed and a person was injured after their Thar crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway early Saturday, police said. According to the police, Pratishtha (25), Lavnya (26), Aditya (30), Gautam (31), and another woman, Soni, died on the spot, while Kapil Sharma (27), was critically injured. The incident occurred at exit 9 of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway when the driver of the speeding vehicle lost balance and collided directly with the divider.

Upon receiving information, a police team from Sector 40 reached the spot and rushed all six to the hospital, where doctors declared five of them brought dead, while one is being treated in the hospital. Police said the deceased women, Pratishtha and Lavnya, were law students, while Aditya, Gautam, and Kapil were in the advertising business. All six passengers had come from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram for some work. The Thar is registered with the Aligarh authority, they added. It is being said that one of the deceased law students was the daughter of a judge. However, the police have not confirmed it yet. The families of the deceased have been informed, and further investigation is underway, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.