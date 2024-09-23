Five juveniles apprehended for killing teen

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended five juveniles for allegedly killing a teenager and leaving another injured during a clash with a rival group, officials said. The incident was a fallout of a violent altercation between two rival gangs on the Sunday Bazaar Road in Sangam Vihar at 6 pm on Friday, they said. During the clash, a juvenile was stabbed over a dozen times by members of the other group and died on the spot, while another managed to run despite being injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said, “During an inquiry, it was revealed that the murder was the result of a rivalry between two local gangs led by Islam and Hari Kishan, both adults,” Paweriya said.