Five individuals injured in Pushp Vihar road collision

NEW DELHI: Five individuals were injured in a road accident where the car driver tried to save a 40-year-old lady riding a scooter near KV School in Pushp Vihar at noon on Wednesday. The police were informed about the accident through a PCR call at the Saket Police Station.



According to the Police, the accident was triggered when the driver of a car, in a bid to avoid hitting a woman on a scooter, collided with a parked junk truck. The injured individuals include the car’s occupants, the scooter rider, and a motorcycle rider. The driver of the car, identified as 25-year-old Fashan from Abul Fazal Enclave in Jamia Nagar, along with passengers Siraj (28), and Babu Raja (35), also from Jamia Nagar, were on their way to Saket when the incident occurred. All three sustained injuries and were subsequently transported to a local hospital. The woman on the scooty, a 40-year-old resident of H-Block in Saket, was also injured in the collision and is receiving medical treatment.

Additionally, 22-year-old Karan, who was riding his motorcycle near the scene and resides in Metro Enclave, Saket, was involved in the crash, and is in the hospital for his injuries.