Five hurt in Jyoti Nagar shooting

NEW DELHI: A gunfire incident in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar injured five people, including three involved individuals and two bystanders. Police responded to a PCR call around 9 PM on March 3.

Several shots were fired, and empty cartridges were recovered. The injured were taken to GTB Hospital, and a case was registered. Those injured include Akash (21), Abhishek (30), and Vasu (22), along with bystanders Ram Kumar Rana (55) and Mukesh (45).

The motive remains unclear, and police are analyzing CCTV footage while gathering intelligence to trace the suspects. Authorities are prioritizing the investigation, assuring a thorough crackdown

on those responsible.