Five held in ₹2 cr robbery at ex-DRDO scientist’s house

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have apprehended five individuals in connection with a high-profile dacoity involving over Rs 2 crore and gold jewellery at the residence of a former senior Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist.

The accused were identified as Jasmeen Singh alias Gifty (42), a resident of Karol Bagh, Delhi, Gaurav Kawatra (36), a resident of Noida, UP, Kamal (22), Ashish alias Ashu (22), Pawan Singh (22), all resident of Haryana.

According to the police reports, the incident took place on Friday, when five men disguised as courier personnel forced their way into the house of the scientist, tying up him and his wife.

The dacoits brandished firearms and knives, threatening the couple while ransacking their home. They escaped with Rs 2 crore in cash and 260 grams of gold, locking the couple inside before fleeing.

A case was registered under an FIR at Prashant Vihar Police Station, invoking sections 309(6), 310(2), and 311/3(5) of the BNS Act.

The Delhi Police responded swiftly, deploying multiple teams to track down the culprits.

A task force comprising officers from Rohini, Prashant Vihar, and the Crime Branch, under the supervision of senior officials including ACP Vivek Tyagi and ACP Umesh Barthwal, utilized CCTV footage and technical surveillance to trace the suspects’ movements.

Over 100 CCTV cameras were reviewed along the suspects’ escape routes, ultimately leading to their identification.

On Sunday, acting on a tip-off, police arrested Jasmeen Singh alias Gifty (42) and Gaurav Kawatra (36) who had provided inside information to the robbers.

Further investigations led to the arrests of two more suspects, Kamal alias Amandeep (22), and Ashish alias Ashu (22), and hailing from Sonepat, Haryana. They were intercepted near the Narela flyover while attempting to flee with the stolen money. A third suspect, Pawan Singh (22) was apprehended later, and Rs 34 lakh were recovered from him. In total, over Rs 1.11 crore in cash and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered.

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. Kamal, who was under heavy debt, masterminded the plan with the help of his associates.

Gaurav, a former employee of the complainant, had provided critical information about the large amount of cash in the house.