Five held for railway ticket fraud, say cops

New Delhi: Five men were arrested for cheating innocent people on false assurances of confirming their train tickets and fleeing with their valuables, police said on Tuesday.



The accused have been identified as Mohd Firoj (34), Sanjeev Kumar aka Abdul (30), Amrendra Kumar aka Pappu (35), Harkishor Ram (28), and Bhikhari Pasvan (40), all natives of Bihar.

Cops have recovered 17 mobile phones, 11 mobile chargers, one laptop along with a charger, two sets of silver chutki (feet finger ring) and bags containing various household articles along with clothes.

Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi said, on April 20, a complainant reported that when he was going from IFFCO Chowk to Jor Bagh Metro station two persons met him and became friendly and stated that they belong from the same state and told him that they will get confirm rail ticket for his hometown. Further, another associate who represented himself as TTE came to Jor Bagh and took the complainant’s bag and mobile

phone for safekeeping. Two of them took the complainant with them for ticket confirmation and after reaching some distance, they disappeared when the complainant came for his bag and mobile phone,

the said person also disappeared with all his belongings.

Later, a complaint was registered and the investigation was taken up.

Further, through surveillance and technical analysis, the location of the accused Mohd. Firoj was zeroed down at Janakpuri. On Sunday a raid was conducted at District Centre, bus stand, Janakpuri and the accused person Md. Firoj was arrested. On the basis of the information provided by him, his co-associates Sanjeev Kumar aka Abdul, Amrendra Kumar @ Pappu, Harkishor Ram and Bhikhari Pasavan aka Bhandari aka Mama were arrested, the official added.