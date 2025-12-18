Five held for murder of Lawrence Bishnoi’s ex-aide Parry

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested five members of the Aarzoo-Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer syndicate in connection with the murder of a rival gangster in Chandigarh earlier this month, police sources said on Wednesday.

Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, a former close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed on December 1 in Sector 26 shortly after he left a club. He was seated in his SUV when a shooter fired at him from close range and fled with accomplices. Parry was rushed to hospital but died on the way, the sources said.

Police had suspected inter-gang rivalry behind the killing.

Parry was earlier associated with the Bishnoi gang but was believed to have shifted his allegiance to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. A resident of Sector 33 in Chandigarh, he had multiple criminal cases registered against him in the Union territory and Punjab, including attempt to murder, extortion, assault, rioting and offences under the Arms Act.

His association with Bishnoi dated back to their time in college, where they entered student politics through the Students Organisation of Panjab University in 2010. The two were jailed together in the past.

Soon after the killing, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility through a social media post, saying the murder was carried out to avenge the killing of their financier in Dubai.

According to the police, the accused had been absconding and were wanted in multiple cases across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Those arrested include the executors of the murder of national-level kabaddi player Sonu Nolta and Ashu Mahajan, a bar and restaurant owner, the source added.