Five get life term for UP inspector’s killing

Bulandshahr: In a significant judgement concerning a sensitive mob violence case in Uttar Pradesh, a Bulandshahr court delivered its verdict on Friday, imposing life sentences on five individuals for the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during the 2018 incident. Additionally, 33 other convicts received seven-year prison terms for rioting-related offences.

Special government counsel Yashpal Singh Raghav said that the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Gopal Ji pronounced the sentences following arguments regarding punishment. The court also levied financial penalties on the accused. This ruling follows the July 30 verdict where all 38 accused were found guilty in connection with the December 3, 2018 violence, which also resulted in the death of Sumit Kumar, a 20-year-old civilian, in Chingrawathi village within Syana police jurisdiction.

The five individuals sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code are Prashant Nat, Rahul, David, Lokendra Singh, and Johnny, all Chingrawathi residents.

Notably, key accused Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader, and former army personnel Jeetendra Malik (Jeetu Fauji) were not convicted of murder but found guilty of attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

The violence erupted on December 3, 2018, following the discovery of alleged cow carcasses in Mahaw village. The situation escalated when protestors, reportedly led by Yogesh Raj, attacked the Chingrawathi police outpost. During the ensuing chaos, Inspector Singh was fatally shot, and Sumit, a villager, also lost his life.

The subsequent FIR (No. 583/18) included charges of murder, rioting, attempt to murder, dacoity, and other serious offences. Inspector Singh’s service weapon remains unrecovered, despite Prashant Nat’s confession about disposing of it in a canal.

The legal proceedings initially involved 60 individuals, with 27 named specifically. The final chargesheet named 44 accused, though five deaths, one minor’s release, and other factors left 38 to face trial.

The convicted include local officials and right-wing members. Defence lawyer Ashok Dagar plans to appeal in the High Court. Inspector Subodh’s wife welcomed the verdict, saying they would continue the fight if challenged in higher courts.