Five-day Indo-Greek conference to be held at JNU from Dec 12

New Delhi: A five-day international conference is going to start on December 12 at Jawaharlal Nehru University. To explore the history of Indo-Hellenic contacts, Greece is organising an international conference on 'Greek World and India: History, Culture and Trade from the Hellenistic period to Modern Times'.



The conference will aim at focusing particularly on the following areas of research, by means of distinct panels consisting of specialised scholars and researchers. There will be 40 leading scholars from the two countries who are going to be participates in the event. The conference is going to open new ways of promoting and enhancing relations between the two nations in the future. It will bring the latest research on the interaction, communication and influences between the Greek world and India

The conference is collaboration with the Hellenic Institute of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Studies in Venice and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki under the auspices of the Embassy of Greece in India. It is also going to focus particularly on subjects such as history and contacts, art and archaeology, science and philosophy and commerce and economy. Also, the conference will explore the Greek kings of India, Greeks in Indian literature, and Indians in Greek literature (ancient, Byzantine and post-Byzantine). It will also include the digital exhibition of a rare Byzantine manuscript with a large number of miniatures, which will show the life of Alexander. People can see these miniatures and go through the manuscript's pages through the use of digital media.

The aim of the conference is to bring to the forefront the most recent research on the interaction, communication and influences between the Greek world and India from the period when these were at their peak and until the modern times. The organisers have a firm belief that the conference is going to explore past aspects of the 2,000 years-long history of Indo-Hellenic contacts. It could open new ways of promoting and enhancing current relations between the two nations.