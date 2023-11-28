Five criminals linked to designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh arrested

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested five criminals on Sunday affiliated with the designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, a key figure in the Khalistan Tiger Force.



The police received confidential information about the criminals through an unknown source at the Special Cell Police Station.

The arrested criminals were identified as Rajpreet Singh, Virender Singh, Sachin Bhati, Arpit, and Susheel Pradhan, who were wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempted murder, and extortion.

According to the police, the operation unfolded on the Noida Link Road, where the police intercepted the accused while attempting to collect money and illegal weapons.

The criminals opened fire on the police team, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Virender Singh sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg and was subsequently hospitalised.

The police operation has resulted in the recovery of a cache of weapons, including a .30 bore pistol, two 9mm pistols, a .45 bore pistol, a .32 bore pistol, a single-shot pistol, and a .455 bore revolver. Additionally, two military-grade hand grenades were seized, along with a stolen Honda Livo motorcycle.

The duo, Rajpreet Singh and Virender Singh were allegedly plotting terror strikes in the Delhi-NCR region under the direction of Arshdeep Singh. Intelligence reports indicated their intention to extort money from a local BJP leader and carry out targeted killings.

Interrogation revealed the accused were involved in the murder of Paramjit Singh, avenging Arsh’s brother’s suicide, and had attempted the assassination of Punjabi singer Elly Mangat and criminal Navdeep Chatta. Three others providing logistical support to the gang were also arrested.

The accused Rajpreet Singh, and Virender Singh, both residents of Punjab, have a history of violent crimes and are wanted in various cases.

The investigation is ongoing, shedding light on the intricate network of terror

and crime orchestrated by Arshdeep Singh and his associates.