Five CAG reports on agenda as Delhi Assembly meets January 5

New Delhi: The four-day Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence on January 5, 2026, with a key focus on legislative and procedural business, including discussion on five reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The session will begin with an address by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday.

Briefing the media at the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker said, “The Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence on 5 January, and preparations are underway to ensure an orderly and smooth conduct of the proceedings.” He informed that the Fourth Session (Winter Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly will be held from January 5 to January 8, 2026, and a formal notification in this regard has been issued.

Highlighting the agenda of the session, Gupta said that five CAG reports will be placed before the House and taken up for discussion. He stressed the importance of accuracy, timeliness and adherence to established legislative procedures during the session. “All administrative and procedural arrangements are being finalised in advance to ensure that the House functions in a disciplined and well-organised manner,” the Speaker said.

He added that coordination across various branches of the Secretariat has been strengthened to facilitate uninterrupted conduct of business. Several important papers are also proposed to be laid before the House during the session, he noted. The Speaker underlined that the discussion on CAG reports is a crucial aspect of legislative oversight and accountability. These reports, which examine financial management and performance of government departments, are expected to generate detailed deliberations in the House. During the same press briefing, Gupta also shared the dais with Acharya Lokesh to announce a major cultural event scheduled in January. Acharya Lokesh said, “From 17 January to 25 January, a nine-day Ram Katha will be organised at Bharat Mandapam under a World Peace Mission, with Pujya Morari Bapu delivering the discourse.” Gupta welcomed the initiative but reiterated that the immediate priority for the Assembly Secretariat remains the smooth conduct of the Winter Session. “We are committed to ensuring that legislative business, especially matters related to accountability and public interest such as CAG reports, is taken up effectively,” he said.

The Winter Session is expected to witness focused discussions on financial scrutiny and procedural matters, setting the tone for the legislative agenda in the new year.