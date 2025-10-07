‘Five buses broke down every hr, every day in Capital in two years’

NEW DELHI: Over 112 DTC buses broke down on average every day in Delhi over the last two years, with more than 81,000 breakdowns reported by different depots of the public transporter, according to data obtained through an RTI query.

According to the data, 81,869 cases of bus breakdowns were reported over a span of two years between 2023 and 2024 -- an average of nearly five buses breaking down every hour and every day for two years.

Between January and July this year, 21,123 complaints of buses breaking down on roads were received by the DTC control room, the data showed.

According to the details, 8,598 buses operated by various depots falling under the North region broke down this year.

The Rohini Depot 4 under the North region recorded 1,008 cases of bus breakdowns this year between January and July, declining from 1,824 in 2023 and 1,249 in 2024 during the same time period.

The Rohini Sector 37 depot showed a surge in numbers. Between January 1 and July 28 this year, 3,014 bus breakdowns were recorded. The figures in 2023 and 2024 between January 4 and July 28 stood at 686 and 1,007 respectively.

The depot did not cite any reasons for bus breakdowns or steps taken to curb them, saying “interrogative inquiry is not permissible under the provision of RTI Act 2025”.

Between January 1 and July 28 this year, 3,260 buses operated by Narela Depot suffered breakdowns. Between January 4 and July 28 in 2023 and 2024, 3,140 and 2,970 such instances were reported.

The South region reported 8,510 bus breakdowns between January and July this year.

The figures stood at 2,308 between January 1 and July 28 this year for buses operated by the Okhla Depot.

Between January 4 and July 28 last year, 3,514 buses broke down, the data said. The depot only commenced operations on January 1 last year.

The Sarojini Nagar depot recorded 6,059 bus breakdowns in 202 and 5,787 last year.

From January to July this year, 2,139 buses suffered breakdowns while 3,600 and 3,465 buses broke down in 2023 and 2024 respectively between January 4 and July 28.

The East region reported 2,420 bus breakdowns, the RTI query revealed.

The Rajghat Depot 2 reported 1,049 complaints between January 1

and July 28 this year.