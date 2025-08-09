Five boys apprehended for robbing man at knifepoint

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have apprehended five juveniles for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur area, an official said on Friday.

Police said the robbery took place on the night of August 5 when the complainant, Jakir Ali, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, was on his way to the Azadpur Subzi Mandi.

“Around 9 pm, when he reached the Mandi area, five boys came from behind and stopped him. Two of them held his hands while another pointed a knife at him and threatened to kill him if he raised an alarm.

The fourth boy snatched his mobile phone from his pocket, and the group fled,” said the police officer.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Police traced the accused via 20–25 nearby CCTV cameras, tracking them to Tamatar Mandi. Subsequent raids led to the arrest of all five, including juveniles, who confessed to seeking easy money.