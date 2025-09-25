Five arrested, including three IIP directors, in ITBP exam paper leak

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested five individuals, including three directors of the Indian Institute of Psychometry (IIP), in connection with

the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable recruitment paper leak.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Lodhi Colony Police Station.

According to the police, those arrested are IIP directors Amitav Roy, Jaydeep Goswami, and Subhendu Kumar Paul, along with consultant Rohit Raj and printer Dharmender.

The arrests follow the registration of an FIR under sections 409, 420, 120-B, and 34 of the IPC at Lodhi Colony police station, New Delhi.

The case originated after ITBP Commandant Kushal Kumar reported that IIP, contracted through a tender process to conduct written test

activities, breached confidentiality obligations. The agency was responsible for preparing, printing, and transporting

examination papers as well as scanning OMR sheets.

However, on January 10, 2021, before the commencement of the constable (tradesmen) exam for over 46,000 candidates across 81 centres, the question paper was circulated on WhatsApp. ITBP later confirmed the leaked version matched the official paper.

During the investigation, documents and contracts were seized, and the employees of IIP were examined.

One employee disclosed that the directors were responsible for outsourcing parts of the process, compromising security.

Despite repeated notices, the directors failed to cooperate, prompting the formation of a special team led by Insp. Umesh Sati under the supervision of ACP Kailash Chandra Sharma.

The three directors were arrested in Kolkata on September 19, after attempts to mislead investigators. They were remanded in police custody for further questioning.

Based on their interrogation, consultant Rohit Raj and printer Dharmender were arrested in Delhi on September 25.

Police said both attempted to obstruct the probe. Investigators are now working to trace other individuals linked to the racket.