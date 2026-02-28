Five Arrested in Molestation Ruse Dacoity; ₹15 Lakh Cash and 22 iPhones Recovered After 1,500-km Manhunt

The Delhi Police have arrested five individuals, including three women from Jammu and Kashmir, for allegedly carrying out a daring dacoity by falsely accusing the victim of molestation. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Timerpur Police Station. According to the police, five accused, including three women from Jammu and Kashmir, have been arrested after an eight-day interstate manhunt spanning over 1,500 kilometres across Delhi, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. The alleged mastermind, Parvez, remains absconding. The case was registered as an FIR under Section 310(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Timar Pur Police Station following a complaint by Ramesh Lal (39) a resident of Jammu. Lal, who works at a mobile shop named “Gadget Galaxy” in Jammu, told police that he was travelling to Delhi by a private bus on the intervening night of February 16 and 17 for business purposes. He was carrying 15 lakh rupees in cash, and 22 packed Apple iPhones in a bag, along with a smaller bag containing his personal mobile phone. At around 7:15 am on February 17, after alighting at Majnu Ka Tila, Lal was allegedly surrounded by three men and three women who had travelled on the same bus. The women accused allegedly raised false allegations of molestation and created a scene, while the male accomplices fled with the bag containing cash and mobile phones. With the help of bystanders, the three women were apprehended on the spot, and the complainant’s smaller bag was recovered. CCTV footage of the incident aided the investigation. The arrested women were identified as Hashu Bibi (23) from Kathua, Juna Begum (31) from Udhampur, and Maneeva Akhtar (24) also from Udhampur.

During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of three male associates and named Parvez, a resident of Jammu, as the mastermind. Multiple teams were formed under the supervision of senior officers to trace the absconding accused. Technical surveillance and analysis of call detail records led police to Chandigarh, where Farooq alias Imran alias Madhu (28) was arrested while allegedly attempting to secure anticipatory bail. He disclosed that the looted property had been handed over to another accused, Tariq Hussain alias Fareedo (33). Tracking Tariq proved challenging as he had fled to remote forested areas of Udhampur. Police teams navigated dense forests, hilly terrain, and areas with no motorable roads, often staying overnight without civic facilities.

After five days of sustained search operations in complete darkness and difficult conditions, Tariq was apprehended from a forested area near his native village. 2 lakh rupees were recovered from his possession, and, based on his disclosure, the remaining 13 lakh rupees and 21 Apple iPhones were recovered from a spot where they had been buried near his house. Police confirmed 100 per cent recovery of the looted cash and mobile phones. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the mastermind, Parvez, who is still at large.