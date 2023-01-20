Five arrested for stealing remote radio units

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has busted a gang involved in the theft of remote radio units (RRU) used in the mobile towers, the police informed on Thursday. Cops have arrested 5 accused persons identified as Ajay (25), Ramdhan (24), Virender aka Monu (24), Mumtiyaj aka Sonu (34) and Harish Chander (32). Mumtyaj and Harish are residents of Delhi, while the other three are residents of Haryana’s Jind. According to Special CP Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav, the accused persons have stolen more than 100 RRUs from different mobile towers installed at various locations in Delhi and NCR.



RRU is a telecom material installed in a mobile tower by which the calls pass in an antenna through BTS. Its market value is between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

“A case was registered under sections of theft in Delhi Cantt police station where two RRUs were burgled a few days ago. During the investigation, the team gathered information, visited the spot and conducted a local enquiry to gather vital clues related to the case. ASI Virender received some clues about the accused. Based on secret inputs, technical surveillance and CCTV footage, the team finally identified and later apprehended five accused persons,” Yadav mentioned.

RRU and TSR used in a crime have been recovered. Further, the auto used in the transport of theft articles has also been recovered. The accused have stolen more than 100 RRUs from different mobile towers installed at various locations in Delhi and NCR, around 25 in Delhi and NCR regarding the theft of RRUs from mobile towers have been reported in different police stations. An investigation is going on in the case to arrest the remaining culprits, Yadav confirmed.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused Ajay and Ramdhan along with their two associates used to steal RRUs. After stealing the same, they used to sell these RRUs to accused Md. Mumtiyaj aka Sonu. Md. Mumtiyaj aka Sonu is a scrap dealer (kabadi) at Azad Nagar, Delhi.

Accused Virender is working in Ericsson Company for installing maintenance of RRU for leading mobile service providers. He is known to the accused Ajay and Md. Mumtiyaj worked as the middleman for selling the RRU and took a commission from Md. Mumtiyaj. Accused Md. Mumtiyaj further sells these RRUs to other accused persons, who have also been identified but are yet to be arrested.

Accused Harish Chander is a TSR driver, who used to transport these stolen RRUs and gets Rs 500-700 per RRU as commission, Special CP crime added.