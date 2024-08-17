Five arrested for selling Chinese ‘manjha’

NEW DELHI: The Special Staff of Delhi Police South West Delhi arrested five individuals for selling banned Chinese manjha, following

anonymous tips and coordinated efforts.

On Wednesday, Inspector Narender Singh’s team arrested Punit Goyal (27) in Mahavir Enclave with six rolls, and Sub-Inspector Vikram’s team detained Vikram (36) in Harijan Basti with 20 rolls.

On Thursday, Akash (22) was caught in Main Sagar Pur with 43 rolls, Salman (25) was arrested in Gandhi Market with four rolls, and Ankur Singh (33) was apprehended in New Gandhi Market

with four rolls.

A total of 77 rolls

were seized.