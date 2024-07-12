Five arrested for child trafficking, missing Delhi boy reunited with parents

New Delhi: A missing one-year-old boy was rescued, as a man, his wife and three other women were arrested in an alleged child trafficking case, police said on Friday.



The police team arrested the couple, who had the child, from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The boy was reunited with his family, they said.

"On July 8, information regarding a missing child from Kanjhawala road was received at Sultanpuri police station. On the statement of the mother, an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The team analysed CCTV footage and identified a woman who had abducted the child. She was apprehended from Krishan Vihar area, the officer said.

The child was in possession of multiple people before being sold to a Vrindavan-based couple for Rs 3.30 lakh, the DCP said.

Arpit, the husband, told police during interrogation that the couple wanted a child and made a purchase through a woman who acted as a mediator, the DCP said. All accused have been arrested, police said.