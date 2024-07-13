Five arrested for child trafficking; 1-yr-old rescued

NEW DELHI: A missing one-year-old boy was rescued, as a man, his wife and three other women were arrested in an alleged child trafficking case, police said on Friday.

The police team arrested the couple, who had the child, from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The boy was reunited with his family, they said. On July 8, a child was reported missing from Kanjhawala Road. CCTV footage identified a woman who abducted the child, later selling them to a Vrindavan couple for Rs 3.30 lakh.

Arpit, the husband, admitted the couple bought the child through a mediator as they wanted a child. All accused have been arrested, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer)

Jimmy Chiram.