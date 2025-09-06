Five apprehended for teen’s murder in Rohini

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested three individuals and apprehended two juveniles involved in the killing of a 15-year-old minor in Rohini.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the North Rohini Police Station.

According to the police, on August 25, police received a PCR call about an injured boy lying on the Sec-7/8 dividing road in Rohini.

The victim, identified as Kavyan, was rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A murder case was registered at North Rohini police station and multiple teams were formed under the supervision of senior officers.

Investigators examined more than 250 CCTV cameras across a 15-km stretch, eventually tracing a suspicious

black Hero Splendor motorcycle to Ayush, a resident of Shahbad Dairy.

He was arrested, leading police to the other suspects who had fled to Bihar. A swift operation in Supaul, Darbhanga district, resulted in the arrest of four others, including two juveniles.