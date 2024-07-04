Five apprehended for murder of Congress leader’s brother

NEW DELHI: The police have arrested five people in connection with the murder case of a local Congress leader’s brother, officials said on Wednesday.



The incident occurred on Sunday night when Kunal Bhadana (32), a resident of Nawada Koh village and brother of local Congress leader Jyotender Bhadana, was shot dead over a rivalry, ACP crime Aman Yadav said.

The police identified the accused as Vijay Singh (48), Virender alias Billu (40), residents of village Kot, Ramesh (42), Pradeep alias Kalu (34) and Sandeep alias Sandy, residents of SGM Nagar, Faridabad, Yadav said.

According to police, on June 29, an argument broke out between Pradeep and Bhadana’s friend Rohit over the phone. They both hurled abuses at each other.

Following this, the next day, Pradeep got Vijay and Rohit got Kunal on a conference call and hurled abuses at each other, police said. “Vijay Singh with his brother Virendra and other associates Sandeep, Pradeep and Ramesh went to Masjid Chowk in his car where Kunal and others were standing,” ACP Yadav said.

“An altercation broke out between the two parties at Masjid Chowk, and Vijay Singh shot Kunal Bhadana. He died in hospital”, the ACP said.

Based on Jyotender Bhadana’s complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Dabua police station, and the accused were arrested. “After getting information from my brother’s friend, I rushed to the spot. I saw Billu holding my brother’s hand while Vijay shot him in the chest. They then fled in their Swift car. With the help of others, I took Kunal to Asian Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival,” the Congress leader said in his complaint earlier. Further investigation is underway,

ACP added. with Agency inputs