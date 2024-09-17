Fisherman found dead in Najafgarh wetland

NEW DELHI: A fisherman’s body was discovered floating in the Sahibi River, part of the Najafgarh wetland near Chhawla, on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Ram (32), son of Late Jaikishan, a resident of Aashirwad Vatika, Gopal Nagar, BHD Nagar. According to police reports, the incident dates back to September 12, when Mukesh Ram, along with three companions, ventured into the wetland for fishing.

The group included Tuleshwar Ram and Monu, both from his ancestral village in Mahuwar, district Muzaffarpur, Bihar, as well as a 10-year-old boy from the same village.

During their fishing expedition, Mukesh reportedly slipped into deep water and tragically drowned.

What raises concerns is that, according to sources, the individuals accompanying Mukesh panicked and fled the scene without notifying anyone of the incident.

Their actions have come under scrutiny as police attempt to piece together the exact circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

Mukesh’s brother, Dinesh Ram, first reported his sibling missing on Saturday. He approached the BHD Nagar Police Station after Mukesh failed to return home following his fishing trip.

Authorities immediately registered a missing person’s report and launched a search operation in the area.

After days of investigation and search efforts, the police found Mukesh’s body floating in the Sahibi river, confirming the tragic outcome. The local police have initiated an inquest, and the post-mortem report is currently pending to establish the official cause of death.

“The investigation is ongoing,” a senior police official at BHD Nagar stated. “We are looking into all aspects of the incident, including why Mukesh’s companions did not alert anyone and chose to flee instead. Their failure to report the drowning immediately has raised serious questions.”

Mukesh Ram is survived by his family, who are awaiting further details from the authorities. The victim’s ancestral roots trace back to Mahuwar village, located in the Orai district of Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

With the post-mortem pending, police are investigating potential foul play, though initial reports suggest an accidental death.

The delayed reporting and unclear circumstances of Mukesh’s death have left the community shaken.