First year students at DU’s FMS allege harrasment by seniors

NEW DELHI: Several first-year students at the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) of Delhi University have filed complaints against their seniors alleging harassment by them, prompting the institute administration to launch an investigation into the matter.

FMS Dean Venkat Raman said the matter is currently being investigated and action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

According to a complaint sent to the grievance redressal cell of the institute, students have alleged they were assigned tasks with “odd deadlines” like 2.30 am and called for interactions at “odd hours” at 5 am on campus failing which they were forced to sign off their summer placement support.

The placement cell of the FMS is run by seniors.

Two emails, one dated June 22 and the other June 23, show students were given assignments at late night at 10 pm and were asked to submit by “2.29.59 am”. In a complaint to the grievance redressal cell, a student anonymously alleged, “Since June 15, we have been overworked, sleep deprived, subjected to threats and made to feel incompetent. As if the extreme pressure was not enough, the seniors mark our words with nasty feedback that we feel is intended to demoralise and humiliate us.”

A student suffered a “panic attack and fell unconscious” on the campus due to this behaviour, another email reporting the incident alleged.

FMS Dean Raman addressed allegations, stating MBA students receive case studies for corporate exposure, often assigned by seniors late at night for placement preparation. Raman emphasised mutual support among students and noted an anti-ragging committee is available for complaints. First-year students sign an anti-ragging undertaking upon joining. Recently, a similar incident was found “factually incorrect” by the committee, and a report was sent to the UGC. Raman assured that any specific ragging claims from the new batch will be investigated.