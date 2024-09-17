‘First time a CM stepped down & seek public mandate on personal honesty’

New Delhi: In a ground-breaking development for Indian politics, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared that the upcoming elections will centre around the issue of honesty, a first in the country’s history. Senior AAP leader and cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj made this announcement during a press briefing, asserting that the elections will be unique due to the emphasis on integrity rather than traditional factors such as caste and religion.



Bharadwaj highlighted that this election cycle is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time a Chief Minister has stepped down and sought a public mandate based solely on personal honesty. “This is the first time in history that a sitting Chief Minister, after being released from jail, is stepping down and asking the electorate to vote for him only if they believe in his honesty,” Bharadwaj said.

He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to tarnish the image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through various investigative agencies, including the ED, CBI, Income Tax department, and ACB. Despite these efforts, Bharadwaj stated, “Arvind Kejriwal has full faith in his electorate and in his honesty that he is seeking a vote on his honesty.”

Bharadwaj asserted that such a stance demonstrates a historic shift in electoral focus towards honesty and away from traditional divisive factors.

Bharadwaj criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its attempts to undermine Kejriwal.

He noted that the BJP’s relentless efforts to defame Kejriwal have been unsuccessful in trapping him. “People are saying that Modi conspired to trap Arvind Kejriwal, but he could not succeed,” Bharadwaj remarked, adding that the BJP’s tactics have only fuelled public frustration.

The AAP leader also drew a parallel between Kejriwal’s resignation and Lord Rama’s renunciation of power in ‘Tretayug’ for the sake of dignity.

Bharadwaj explained, “Arvind Kejriwal is a dedicated follower of Lord Rama’s greatest devotee, Lord Hanuman. In ‘Tretayug’, Lord Rama also renounced power for dignity. Following in his footsteps, Arvind Kejriwal has also renounced power today for dignity.”

Bharadwaj emphasised that Kejriwal’s voluntary step down from the Chief Ministerial position is a testament to his commitment to morality.

Bharadwaj expressed optimism about the forthcoming elections, suggesting that the atmosphere of anger against the BJP across the country indicates a strong desire for change.