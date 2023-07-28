First meet: New Animal Welfare Board sets compassionate agenda

New Delhi: In a landmark initiative to protect and enhance the well-being of animals in Delhi, the newly-constituted Delhi Animal Welfare Board convened its first meeting on Thursday at Delhi Secretariat.



Chaired by Delhi Development minister Gopal Rai, the meeting brought together 27 passionate individuals, each representing various sectors and categories. The board will support organisations and bodies involved in animal welfare across the 11 districts of Delhi, providing financial and technical assistance, alongside valuable guidelines.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Rai emphasised that, “Delhi Animal Welfare Board has been constituted to work for the betterment of the animals in Delhi. A total of 27 members divided into 19 categories have been included in the Animal Welfare Board. This board will work for the prevention of cruelty to animals and their betterment in Delhi.”

One of the crucial decisions taken during the meeting was the allocation of five mobile veterinary vans, specially equipped to provide swift and efficient treatment to animals in distress across the city. These vans will be instrumental in reaching out to injured or sick animals, especially strays, and ensure they receive timely medical attention and care.

Additionally, the board has given instructions for the establishment of five state-of-the-art diagnostic centres, fully equipped with modern facilities for comprehensive health check-ups of animals. This will play a vital role in promoting early detection and intervention, ultimately improving the overall health of animals in Delhi, Rai had announced.

The issue of stray animals was a significant concern discussed during the meeting. The Minister highlighted the need for proactive measures to address this challenge. As part of the solution, he instructed relevant departments to install the designated mobile veterinary vans for prompt treatment and other necessary arrangements.

Furthermore, the establishment of diagnostic centres will aid in addressing the health needs of stray animals, enhancing their quality of life.

The Animal Welfare Board will act as a regulatory body, ensuring strict adherence to animal welfare laws throughout Delhi. By collaborating with various animal welfare organizations, including the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Gaushalas, and the Animal Welfare Board of India, the board aims to provide guidance and support to initiatives dedicated to animal welfare. “The main objective of this board is to prevent the suffering of all kinds of living beings and prepare a roadmap for their betterment,” Rai affirmed, highlighting the board’s mission to alleviate the hardships faced by animals in Delhi and chart a comprehensive plan for their welfare.