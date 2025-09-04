First-ever ‘Jan Sunwai’ for industry announced

New Delhi: In a first for the national capital, the Delhi Government on Wednesday announced a dedicated ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme for the industrial sector, aimed at directly addressing long-pending grievances of manufacturers and traders. The initiative was unveiled by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the Delhi Secretariat auditorium in the presence of representatives from over 25 industry organisations, including the Chamber of Trade and Industries and Delhi Manufacturers Federation.

Sirsa said the government was committed to “resolving issues untouched for 25 to 50 years” and promised that “working for the welfare of Delhi will keep us in power for many years.”

As part of the reforms, on-site camps will be set up across industrial areas from October to process freehold conversions, while a special Diwali Mela will be organised to promote small-scale industry products. Sirsa assured, “From October, our teams will set up camps at your locations to process freeholds on-site. I will personally visit these camps to ensure swift progress.”

Key announcements included the abolition of the 75-year-old MCD licensing requirement, reduction in industrial circle rates, and a forthcoming single window system for approvals. Industry leaders welcomed the measures as “historic” steps to boost Delhi’s manufacturing and employment potential.